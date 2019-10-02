Video: Sadio Mane shocking miss as Liverpool come so close to recreating Barcelona corner routine

Even if a team is capable of playing the most beautiful free flowing attacking football, there will still come a time when a game is decided on a set piece.
The goal that saw Liverpool defeat Barcelona last season was a bit of quick thinking from a corner. They almost managed to pull it off again, only Sadio Mane managed to produce a horror miss:
It looks like he must be expecting pressure or a challenge to come but he just completely missed the ball.