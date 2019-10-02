Video: Sadio Mane shows incredible pace and skill to fire Liverpool in front against his former club

Nothing is quite guaranteed like a former player scoring against a former club. It doesn’t even matter what position they play or what kind of form they are in, it just always seems to happen.

So naturally Sadio Mane was the player to put Liverpool in front against his former club.

His pace and skill are incredible in the build up, coupled with a sublime finish that showed how good he is:

Liverpool playing the Liverpool way ? Beautiful ? Sadio Mané with the finish. pic.twitter.com/sbLnXpPrc7 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 2, 2019

It’s hard to see Salzburg getting back into this one, don’t bet against Mane finding the net again either.