Liverpool superstars Mo Salah and Sadio Mane aimed a hilarious joke at teammate Andy Robertson in their post-match interview following tonight’s win vs Salzburg.

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson showed a real striker’s instinct to get on the scoresheet for the Reds in this evening’s 4-3 win against Red Bull Salzburg.

Reds frontmen Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were clearly surprised by the fan favourite’s goal, the pair aimed a hilarious dig at their teammate after the match.

When they were quizzed on the tireless star’s goal the pair both replied with ‘he finally scored’ to BT Sport.

It was Robertson’s first goal since May 2018 and just the second time he has struck for the Reds – and Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah couldn’t help but joke about the rarity of seeing him hit the back of the net.

Take a look at what the superstar forwards had to say on their teammate below:

"Finally he scored!" Mo Salah and Sadio Mané can't believe Andy Robertson got on the score sheet ? pic.twitter.com/AfH4BLqoO2 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 2, 2019

Here’s what the superstars had to say in full, as per Mirror Football:

Mane clearly showed his surprise as he recalled the goal and seemed unable to put a response into words, eventually joking: “Oh, he finally scored!”

“Yes, finally he scored,” Salah responded.

“We’re happy for him,” Salah continued.

“He doesn’t score a lot, but he’s given everything in the game, he’s given everything for the team, so we’re really happy for him.”

The atmosphere around Liverpool’s dressing room is amazing to see, all the players seem to be on the wavelength and there’s a real team spirit running through the entire club.