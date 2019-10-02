On his own birthday it seems to be Roberto Firmino dishing out the gifts to his teammates, check out his lovely assist for Salah’s goal to make it 4-3 to Liverpool.

Liverpool restored their lead against Red Bull Salzburg in the 68th minute of this evening’s Champions League clash thanks to Mohamed Salah.

Roberto Firmino angled his header into Salah’s path after a ball in by Fabinho, the Egyptian star wasn’t wasting this opportunity and poked the ball into the back of the net.

Liverpool have looked wonderful in the final third, the same can’t be said for their performance on the defensive side of the pitch.

Take a look at the two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner’s strike below:

Jurgen Klopp may have Salah to thank for preventing his side from falling to a shock defeat against Salzburg tonight.