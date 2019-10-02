Menu

Video: “The kid’s done fantastic” – Tony Pulis hails Serge Gnabry for transformation following four-goal game for Bayern vs Spurs

Former West Brom manager Tony Pulis has hailed Sergre Gnabry’s transformation following the player’s four goals for Bayern Munich against Spurs last night.

The German, who spent time under Pulis whilst on loan at West Brom, scored more than half of his side’s goals last night, as they slapped Tottenham 7-2 in north London.

Following the game, Pulis went on Sky Sports to talk about how impressed he is with Gnabry’s transformation given the state he was in whilst with the Baggies.

Always nice to see a player dedicate himself to improving as a player like Gnabry has!

