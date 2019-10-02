Video: “The kid’s done fantastic” – Tony Pulis hails Serge Gnabry for transformation following four-goal game for Bayern vs Spurs

Former West Brom manager Tony Pulis has hailed Sergre Gnabry’s transformation following the player’s four goals for Bayern Munich against Spurs last night.

The German, who spent time under Pulis whilst on loan at West Brom, scored more than half of his side’s goals last night, as they slapped Tottenham 7-2 in north London.

"You could knock me over with a feather!" ? Tony Pulis reveals what it was like working with Serge Gnabry at West Bromwich Albion following the German's stunning four-goal display against Tottenham in the Champions League tonight. ? pic.twitter.com/0dkPoBjZBK — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 1, 2019

Following the game, Pulis went on Sky Sports to talk about how impressed he is with Gnabry’s transformation given the state he was in whilst with the Baggies.

Always nice to see a player dedicate himself to improving as a player like Gnabry has!

