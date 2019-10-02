Chelsea’s youngsters are playing with so much confidence under Frank Lampard, take a look at Tomori’s inch-perfect pass to assist Tammy Abraham’s opener vs Lille.

In the 21st minute of this evening’s Champions League clash between Lille and Chelsea, promising defender Fikayo Tomori picked out Tammy Abraham with a De Bruyne-esque pass.

The forward showed off a sensational first touch to control the ball on the turn before slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Check out the Chelsea academy products combining for the goal before:

Some of England’s brightest talents for the future look to be coming out of Chelsea’s academy.

Fans have waited for these aces to be given their chance for years and the youngsters are just playing unbelievable.