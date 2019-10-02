Menu

Video: Virgil van Dijk embarrassed as Salzburg pull one back against Liverpool

Liverpool FC
There seems to be some sort of myth building that Virgil van Dijk is simply unbeatable so there’s no point in even trying to take him on.

That could be shattered here, It’s not quite Lionel Messi sitting Jerome Boateng down levels of embarasment, but the Dutchman completely sold himself and allowed Hwang Hee-Chan to pull one back:

Liverpool should still go on to win this one easily, but it shows that van Dijk is beatable after all

 

