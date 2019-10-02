Video: Virgil van Dijk embarrassed as Salzburg pull one back against Liverpool

There seems to be some sort of myth building that Virgil van Dijk is simply unbeatable so there’s no point in even trying to take him on.
That could be shattered here, It’s not quite Lionel Messi sitting Jerome Boateng down levels of embarasment, but the Dutchman completely sold himself and allowed Hwang Hee-Chan to pull one back:
Salzburg’s Hwang Hee-chan has just floored Virgil van Dijk to score a stunning goal.
Van Dijk sent for a hot dog!! ?pic.twitter.com/lDQf249MMo
— Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) October 2, 2019
Liverpool should still go on to win this one easily, but it shows that van Dijk is beatable after all