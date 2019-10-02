Arsenal fans have pleaded for the club to re-sign Sergre Gnabry following the Germany’s four-goal haul against Spurs for Bayern Munich in the Champions League last night.

Bayern travelled to north London for their second CL group stage game yesterday, with the Bundesliga outfit looking to come away from the match with all three points following their opening win against Red Star Belgrade.

And that’s exactly what the German side managed, as they slapped Pochettino’s side 7-2 in their own back yard to firmly humiliate Arsenal’s long-term rivals.

Gnabry helped himself to four goals during the match in what was a truly world class performance from the former Gunner.

And following this, fans of Unai Emery’s side took to Twitter to plead for their club to bring the wide-man back to the Emirates in the near future.

Gnabry left the Gunners back in 2016 a loan spell with West Brom, with the player now plying his trade with Bayern, and impressing.

And given these tweets, it seems like these Gunners supporters want nothing more than to see the German return to his former club some time in the future.

After his performance last night, you can hardly blame them!

We've got to get Gnabry back. He's Arsenal through and through and he's knocking on world class status now. — Chunky Amateur Afro (@owasendle) October 1, 2019

Yes Gnabry ??? come back home?? @Arsenal you need to bring this guy back ! https://t.co/Sskz738lF5 — Mercy Khahukani (@mercykhahukani) October 2, 2019

Bring back gnabry.

Make him head coach. — Shams Arsenal (@shams_arsenal) October 2, 2019

Can we get Gnabry back? — Arsenal Gh (@Semekor4) October 1, 2019

gnabry back to arsenal please and thanks — Pete (@peteray22) October 1, 2019

Announce Gnabry buy back clause — Raf (@LacaMagic) October 1, 2019

Ohhh serge come back. @FCBayernEN do you lot want to swap wingers with arsenal??

Gnabry for pepe please.??? — Denis (@AFC__Denis) October 1, 2019

Bayern , We want our Gnabry back … signed by Arsenal fans worldwide — Mainspring (@seunCyrus) October 1, 2019

4 goals by Gnabry. Can arsenal get him back now???? — ???? (@JujOfTheJungle) October 1, 2019