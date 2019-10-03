Some Arsenal fans are excited after seeing a social media post involving Gunners star Alexandre Lacazette, could the ace be the key to sealing this quality £53m transfer?

Some Arsenal fans believe that Lyon sensation Houssem Aouar could be on the way to the Emirates Stadium after seeing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Instagram story.

Aubameyang seemed to be teasing striker partner Alexandre Lacazette and eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the Frenchman keep Aouar’s shirt hanging in his locker at Arsenal’s training ground.

Aouar has been earning rave reviews for his fine performances for Lyon, the classy midfielder is one of Lacazette’s former teammates.

The 21-year-old will be on the brink of being called up to France’s senior squad if he can continue to impress in Ligue 1,

As per Don Balon, European giants Real Madrid and Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Manchester City are interested in the €60m-rated (£53m) ace.

Take a look at the clip that has sparked rumours below:

Why’s Laca got a Aouar Lyon shirt behind him then pic.twitter.com/RFSq7mT2ZS — Elliot ? (@LacaSweat) October 2, 2019

Laca with a Houssem Aouar shirt in his locker at the training ground… pic.twitter.com/tJ8UR0hGAA — Sam (@SK_arsenal) October 2, 2019

Some fans were excited after seeing the ace’s shirt in north London:

Agent laca — (5713)???? (@Irfan_Yilmaz10) October 2, 2019

Agent Laca — Ameen © (@ameen1848) October 2, 2019

Laca sitting next to an Aouar shirt… Aouar to Arsenal 2020 confirmed! Right? pic.twitter.com/CM7qlT0Qqf — Jay x ? (@ThatGoonerJay) October 2, 2019

Bring aouar to the carpet laca ? guendouzi – aouar – willock midfield needed ? https://t.co/9XFkTlTL8Q — Space Cowboii ? (@spaceboiiwiz) October 3, 2019

This particular fan pointed out a much more feasible explanation:

They swapped shirts at the Emirates cup — DDOUBLE (@JakupiDenis) October 2, 2019

It may be too soon for these Arsenal fans to get excited about the prospect of seeing Aouar in a Gunners shirt. This just seems to be two friends swapping shirts.

Arsenal faced Lyon in an Emirates Cup clash in pre-season.