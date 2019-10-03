Arsenal fans are loving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang right now – even though he’s not on the pitch.

Watch the video clip below that’s doing the rounds as Gooners on Twitter notice the happy reaction of their star striker as he watches youngster Gabriel Martinelli tear it up in the Europa League tonight.

Aubameyang’s smile when Martinelli scored his second goal ?? pic.twitter.com/eZ3l7gzNW6 — Pádraig (@afcpadraig) October 3, 2019

Aubameyang could not hold back his smile, with the Gabon international showing he truly cares about the club and his team-mates, rather than feeling personally threatened in regards to his place up front.

Imagine his reaction if Martinelli gets a hat-trick!

