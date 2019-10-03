Arsenal manager Unai Emery has left Mesut Ozil out of his squad to take on Standard Liege in the Europa League tonight.

The German playmaker has been frozen out by Emery in recent times and it certainly looks like his days at the Emirates Stadium are numbered if he can’t even make the bench for a Europa League game.

And while Ozil hasn’t always been the most consistent or reliable performer for Arsenal, it seems a number of Gooners are not happy with him being axed in this way.

In fairness, Emery himself isn’t doing the best job of winning over the AFC support after an unconvincing start at the club since he came in to replace the legendary Arsene Wenger last summer.

At his best, Ozil could surely still offer some much-needed spark and creativity in this Arsenal side, and it makes little sense not to at least give him the chance to win his place back in games like this one.

Here’s some angry reaction from Arsenal fans as the team news comes out…

The situation with Ozil is beyond a joke now https://t.co/CHEjS1isvA — Baba Yaga (@AdiAyeni) October 3, 2019

Why is Ozil still not even in the squad?? — KainDeegan (@kaindeegan1) October 3, 2019

Like I'm no where near Ozil's biggest fan but still Emery's treatment of him at this point has to be personal. It almost has to be as I don't see any logical in game reasons why he's excluded from Premier League and now Europa League games. — Jack Sharpe ? (@JackJacksharpe5) October 3, 2019

I really don’t understand what Emery’s issue with Ozil is?? — Gurdeep Johal (@gurdeepjohal) October 3, 2019

Wonder why Ozil isn’t picked again in the 18 man squad? Even if we are trying to force him out of club, surely we should be utilising our best players? #Arsenal #Ozil #AFCvsSTL — Mamoud (@Mamoud786) October 3, 2019

What happened between ozil and Emery , this is now crazy let the dude play — Dan (@DanMubora) October 3, 2019