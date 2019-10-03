Menu

“Beyond a joke” – Unai Emery getting serious flak from these Arsenal fans over controversial decision for Standard Liege game

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has left Mesut Ozil out of his squad to take on Standard Liege in the Europa League tonight.

The German playmaker has been frozen out by Emery in recent times and it certainly looks like his days at the Emirates Stadium are numbered if he can’t even make the bench for a Europa League game.

MORE: Martin Odegaard speaks out on future amid Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal transfer links

And while Ozil hasn’t always been the most consistent or reliable performer for Arsenal, it seems a number of Gooners are not happy with him being axed in this way.

In fairness, Emery himself isn’t doing the best job of winning over the AFC support after an unconvincing start at the club since he came in to replace the legendary Arsene Wenger last summer.

More Stories / Latest News

At his best, Ozil could surely still offer some much-needed spark and creativity in this Arsenal side, and it makes little sense not to at least give him the chance to win his place back in games like this one.

Here’s some angry reaction from Arsenal fans as the team news comes out…

More Stories Mesut Ozil Unai Emery