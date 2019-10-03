Menu

“Walks straight into Man Utd’s attack” – these Arsenal fans troll Manchester United over transfer blunder

Gabriel Martinelli is having a game to remember for Arsenal tonight as they thrash Standard Liege in the Europa League.

It’s 4-0 at the time of writing, with Martinelli picking up an assist for Dani Ceballos to follow up his first half brace in this one-sided contest.

Manchester United, meanwhile, had to settle for a 0-0 draw away to AZ Alkmaar as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s struggling side put in another poor performance.

Painfully for the Red Devils, they could’ve signed Martinelli themselves as the young Brazilian is quoted by the Sun as saying he had a few trials at Old Trafford.

Loads of Arsenal fans are now gleefully reminding United of this as they troll their rivals on Twitter after witnessing such an exciting display from their teen sensation.

Martinelli certainly looks like he’d improve this Man Utd side after their worrying lack of goals lately, with Solskjaer selling Romelu Lukaku this summer without signing a replacement.

That now looks a major blunder – as does passing up on snapping up Martinelli when they had the chance!

