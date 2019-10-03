Gabriel Martinelli is having a game to remember for Arsenal tonight as they thrash Standard Liege in the Europa League.

It’s 4-0 at the time of writing, with Martinelli picking up an assist for Dani Ceballos to follow up his first half brace in this one-sided contest.

Manchester United, meanwhile, had to settle for a 0-0 draw away to AZ Alkmaar as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s struggling side put in another poor performance.

Painfully for the Red Devils, they could’ve signed Martinelli themselves as the young Brazilian is quoted by the Sun as saying he had a few trials at Old Trafford.

Loads of Arsenal fans are now gleefully reminding United of this as they troll their rivals on Twitter after witnessing such an exciting display from their teen sensation.

Martinelli certainly looks like he’d improve this Man Utd side after their worrying lack of goals lately, with Solskjaer selling Romelu Lukaku this summer without signing a replacement.

That now looks a major blunder – as does passing up on snapping up Martinelli when they had the chance!

Never forget Martinelli had trials at United, him and a fan pic.twitter.com/AGhx5RllNc — Gooner_esque (@gunner_winnie) October 3, 2019

Manchester United and Barcelona thanks for failing to sign Martinelli after having trials with him. Yours truly,

Arsenal — Benizoh?? (@BenizohUp) October 3, 2019

Martinelli is better than all of Man Utd's current strikers and they let him leave as a kid. — GG3 (@AFCBeef) October 3, 2019

Martinelli was on trial at Man Utd but they let him go He has now scored as many goals in 9 days as Man Utd have scored in 32. — MikeThePundit (@MikeOsareme) October 3, 2019

Man Utd had Martinelli… — Farenmon (@FarenMon) October 3, 2019

Quick reminder that Gabriel Martinelli had a trial with Manchester United but let him go because "He wasn't good enough" Give it a year or two, they'll be regretting that decision. — WorldwideArsenal™ (@WorldwideAFC) October 3, 2019

Martinelli walks straight into Man Utd's attack and this is not even banter. — Phil (@philobbas) October 3, 2019

Martinelli is legit better than any striker Man Utd have this is hilarious — The Black Ryan Reynolds (@Im_Antz) October 3, 2019