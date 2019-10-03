Arsenal were reportedly interested in RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano this past summer, and they could now be given a reason to try and sign him again.

The 20-year-old has established himself as one of the top talents in Europe having now impressed for both RB Salzburg and Leipzig over the past three seasons.

Capped from U16 to U21 level for France, there is little doubt that Upamecano has a bright future ahead of him, but time will tell whether or not he opts to leave Germany and move on in the near future.

According to The Sun, via L’Equipe, it could become more likely given that the youngster’s release clause is said to be set to drop to £53m next summer, with the report noting that it was believed to be over £72m when Arsenal tried to sign him this past summer.

If accurate, that could give them hope that a deal could be done this time round if they have the financial muscle to meet such touted demands and take the defensive ace to north London next year.

Despite the addition of David Luiz in August, the Gunners have continued to struggle in defence as it remains a major weakness for Unai Emery’s side.

They’ve conceded 11 goals in just seven Premier League games thus far, and that follows on from conceding 51 goals in 38 league outings last year which gave them the second worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings.

In turn, they have to shore things up at the back if they wish to compete for major trophies moving forward, and while William Saliba will return from his loan spell at St Etienne next summer, it’s questionable if the talented youngster will be enough.

Emery also has the return of Rob Holding to consider, but with the likes of Luiz, Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi failing to offer consistent and long-term assurances, it could force him to enter the transfer market again and try to land Upamecano to further bolster his defensive ranks.