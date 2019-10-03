Former Arsenal star Lukas Podolski has tweeted the Gunners’ official Twitter page with his recommendation for their player of the month – Serge Gnabry.

The Bayern Munich attacker had a superb game for the Bundesliga giants this week as he put four past Arsenal’s rivals Tottenham in a thumping 7-2 win in the Champions League.

Gnabry notably played for Arsenal as a youngster but failed to make it at the club before being offloaded to Werder Bremen in 2016.

The Germany international has since gone on to become a big name at Bayern, and showed his love for old club Arsenal with this tweet trolling Spurs after Tuesday night’s result…

North London is RED!!! pic.twitter.com/1Te5YjqpWo — Serge Gnabry (@SergeGnabry) October 1, 2019

‘North London is red’ is what AFC fans will say in the form of bragging rights after a win against Tottenham, and Gnabry will surely be aware of this, even if he’s also referring to Bayern red in this particular case.

Podolski has now jokingly recommended him as Arsenal player of the month with this cheeky tweet to the Gunners…