Arsenal youngster Joe Willock matches European goal record of Tottenham star

Arsenal youngster Joe Willock has already scored as many goals in European competition as Tottenham star Dele Alli.

The 20-year-old has made a great start to his Gunners career, paying back Unai Emery’s faith in him this season with a series of strong performances.

Willock scored tonight as Arsenal beat Standard Liege 4-0 in their Europa League clash, following on from his strike in their last game against Eintracht Frankfurt as well.

Having also netted in this competition last season, that means Willock now has three goals in just ten games in Europe in his career so far.

Alli, meanwhile, has played 30 European matches for Tottenham but has the same tally – a stat Arsenal fans are bound to enjoy.

Arsenal and Tottenham are known for their fierce rivalry, and fans from the red half of north London will surely be relishing Spurs’ recent struggles.

Alli had been regarded as a real star player for Tottenham but Willock’s impressive scoring record already shows he could possibly be even better.