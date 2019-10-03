Barcelona reportedly sent a scout to watch Amer Gojak in action for Dinamo Zagreb against Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old has impressed so far this season with three goals and three assists in 16 outings for the Croatian giants.

That has seemingly been enough to attract the attention of Barcelona, with Mundo Deportivo noting that they sent a scout to take a closer look at him in their defeat to Man City this week.

While the Catalan giants would have perhaps been left slightly disappointed given his lack of playing time, they did catch a glimpse of him at the Etihad in the final 30 minutes and so it remains to be seen whether or not that was enough for the reigning La Liga champions to firm up their touted interest.

Gojak predominantly plays as an attacking midfielder but can play a little deeper as well as on the right wing, but based on the options already at coach Ernesto Valverde’s disposal, it raises a question mark as to whether he is necessarily needed at the Nou Camp as it’s unclear where he would fit in.

The Spanish tactician has a wealth of options in those departments with Frenkie de Jong adding to their quality and depth in midfield this past summer, while Ousmane Dembele is pushing the likes of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann for a spot in the side behind Luis Suarez.

In turn, Gojak or any other Barcelona target for that matter will surely have to seriously impress the club in order to warrant a move in the more immediate future, but it seems as though the Spanish giants are keeping their eyes open to possible reinforcements moving forward.