Best FIFA Football Awards 2019

The 2019 Best Fifa Football Awards took place on Monday in an event full of elegance,

expensive taste and style at Teatro Alla Scala in Milan. Barcelona’s forward Lionel Messi

came up trumps in the men’s best player while the United States forward Megan Rapinoe

won the best women’s player award.

Barcelona’s forward, Lionel Messi beat Juventus’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool’s Virgil

van Dijk to win the prize. The Barcelona captain won the award after scoring more league

goal (54 goals) than anyone else in Europe last season as he helped the Spanish side win the

title. Moreover, it’s the sixth time the 32-year-old Argentine has won the award, which saw

him move one ahead of Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.

That said, there was controversy over the voting results, but FIFA moved to defend them and insisted that everything was as it should have been, as per the Daily Mail, and so Messi walked away with yet another accolade to add to the collection.

Ronaldo and Messi have been in control of the award since 2008, with their series of victories

only for Luka Modric to interrupt last year. The Argentinean forward was also included in the

men’s team of the 2018/19 season.

Liverpool’s head coach Jurgen Klopp got the best men’s coach prize ahead of Tottenham’s

Mauricio Pochettino and Man City’s Pep Guardiola. On the other hand, the United States

women’s coach Jill Ellis claimed the women’s best coach award.

Aside from making sports betting worthwhile for Betway punters, Liverpool’s manager

Jurgen Klopp had a fruitful season. His squad won beat Tottenham 2-0, winning the UEFA

Champions League for the first time since 2005. Liverpool also took second place in the EPL

with 97 points, the third-highest score record in the competition. Klopp beat the other two

other Premier League coaches, making him the best ranking coach in 2019 and among the

favourites for Betway users.

Fifa Fifpro Men’s Team of the Year

There was a strange moment when ten names were read out during the annunciation of Fifa

Fipro men’s team of the year. Where was Ronaldo? His name was not called out, but Fifa’s

official website confirmed his inclusion. The Portugal captain missed the event because

Juventus were to travel to Brescia in on Tuesday, 24 hours after the ceremony in Milan. Here

is a list of players selected in this year’s Fifpro men’s team of the year;

Allison (Liverpool/Brazil) who also collected the individual goalkeeping ward was chosen as

the best goalkeeper. Marcelo (Real Madrid/Brazil), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/Netherlands),

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid/Spain) and Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus/Netherlands) made up the

defence.

The midfield featured Frankie de Jong (Netherlands/Ajax, Barcelona), Luka Modric

(Croatia/Real Madrid) and Eden Hazard (Belgium/Real Madrid). On the other hand, Lionel

Messi (Argentina/Barcelona), Kylian Mbappe (France/PSG) and Cristiano Ronaldo

(Portugal/Juventus) made up the forward.

18-year-old Daniel Zsori beat Juan Quintero and Lionel Messi to scoop the Puskas Award for

the best goal. Debrecen’s Daniel Zsori won the Puskas award for the best goal with his

spectacular overhead kick against Ferencvaros, minutes after he came in as a substitute for

his Hungarian league debut in February. His strike won against Juan Quintero’s powerful 30-

yard free-kick for River plate against Racing Club and Messi’s chip from the edge of the

penalty area against Real Betis.