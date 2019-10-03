Manchester United have been urged to replace the struggling Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers in a controversial move.

The Northern Irishman has no doubt done plenty of great work in his career so far, but his Liverpool connections may not make him the most popular choice at Old Trafford.

Still, Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star believes these are desperate times for Man Utd and they have to go for Rodgers after their poor form under Solskjaer.

He said: “Rodgers is now in his second job since leaving Anfield, but despite this, what he almost achieved with the Reds in the Premier League remains more than what David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho could manage between them down the road at Manchester United.

“He is now back in English football embracing the challenge of transforming Leicester into a genuine force again.

“The impact of Rodgers has been startling – and it’s ironic the one defeat he has suffered this season was an undeserved one at Old Trafford.

“If Rodgers wasn’t on United’s radar when Mourinho was sacked last December then why not?

“He should have been – and he should be now because the decision to appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer instead looks more foolish by the week. So should his backroom staff, for that matter.

“Rodgers is succeeding where Solskjaer is failing. He has the trust and belief of his players, he has a formula that adapts to their strengths and he is getting the maximum out of every single one of them.

“It’s inevitable Solskjaer will be sacked at some stage and when that time comes, United will have a small pool of candidates to choose from as his replacement.

“But Rodgers has to be one of them – and his links with Liverpool are irrelevant. United need someone capable of masterminding the long trip back to the top and if this happens to be a cast-off from their most bitter rivals, then so be it. Desperate times call for desperate decisions.”

United have also been linked with big names like Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino and former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri.