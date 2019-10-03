Chelsea winger Willian has provided an update on his talks over a new contract with the club amid transfer links with Barcelona and Juventus.

The Brazil international is due to be out of contract with Chelsea at the end of this season and Don Balon have stated he’s a target for both Barca and Juve on a free.

Willian has shone for Chelsea during a long and successful career at Stamford Bridge, and though his form has perhaps taken a bit of a dip of late, it’s clear he’s still highly regarded as he’s linked with two huge clubs.

This could be a bit of a worry for CFC fans then, as Willian has stated he’s waiting for the club to make their move in contract negotiations.

When asked if there’d been any progress, the 31-year-old was quoted by the Metro as saying: “No, no, nothing. [But] yes, I am still relaxed. I am calm, I am relaxed. I wait for the club.”

While some Blues supporters will no doubt be split on whether or not they should go all out to keep Willian, it’s surely a big risk losing such a useful and experienced player for nothing.

In this youthful squad, someone proven like Willian surely becomes all the more important if Frank Lampard is to really take this team forward.