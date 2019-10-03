Video: Frank Lampard responds to incident with Chelsea star Ross Barkley

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has responded to the reported incident involving Ross Barkley and a taxi driver in Liverpool a few days ago.

As reported by the Daily Mirror, Barkley got into a late-night row with a cab driver over some chips spilled onto the floor of his taxi, leading police to come along and escort the player to a nearby cash point.

Frank Lampard slams 'naive' Ross Barkley pic.twitter.com/VpGkdvSg3K — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) October 3, 2019

It doesn’t seem to have been a major incident, but Lampard has responded by admitting it was ‘naive’ of the England international, especially ahead of this week’s big Champions League game against Lille.

Still, the Blues boss did not seem overly concerned and stressed he’s had no problems with Barkley since taking over at Stamford Bridge.