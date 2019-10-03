Man Utd are reportedly looking to bolster their attack in January as Mario Mandzukic and Callum Wilson are said to be on their radar.

The Red Devils decided to allow both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave this past summer to join Inter, albeit the latter is on a season-long loan deal.

With only Daniel James coming in to strengthen that area of the squad, it has come as no real surprise to many that United have struggled for goals thus far, especially with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial picking up injury problems along the way.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have scored just nine goals in seven Premier League games so far this season, and four of those came in the same game in the opening weekend win over Chelsea.

That’s the second lowest overall tally of the top 11 sides in the table, and so that is evidently an area in which they must improve if they want to break back into the top four.

According to Sky Sports, both Mandzukic and Wilson are under consideration for Man Utd in January, with the pair offering very different but important boosts if they were to arrive at Old Trafford.

Mandzukic has yet to feature under Maurizio Sarri this season, but his physical presence, aerial ability and goalscoring could be key attributes to add a different dynamic up front.

As for Wilson, the 27-year-old knows the Premier League well and has bagged five goals in seven league games so far this season to show that he can score consistently too.

In turn, they would appear to be two sensible targets to line up, but ultimately it remains to be seen if a deal for either materialises in the January transfer window.