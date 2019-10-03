Real Madrid’s plans for the January transfer window have hit a stumbling block, one of the club’s prime targets has revealed that he won’t be leaving in the winter.

According to Dutch outlet Voetbal, Real Madrid target Donny van de Beek has insisted that he won’t be leaving Ajax in the January transfer window, telling the media that “I do not like to change teams midway through the season.”

Van de Beek was heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital this summer, with ABC reporting that Los Blancos had agreed a €55m deal for the tireless midfielder.

The Sun also add that Premier League giants Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the Dutchman.

Los Blancos’ midfield will be in need of a major refresh in the near future, superstars Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are approaching the twilight years of their careers.

Here’s what the 22-year-old told reporters:

“I will finish the season at Ajax. At Real Madrid, they already know that.”

“I do not like to change teams midway through the season.”

Van de Beek contributed 30 goals and assists to the Dutch giants last season as they defied the odds to completed the domestic double and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

The tireless playmaker has shown no signs that his fine performances last year out were a one-off, the ace already has two goals and four assists in just six Eredivisie appearances so far this season.

Van de Beek has also become an important figure in the Netherlands’ senior team over the last year, now seems like the perfect time for a top European club to invest in the star.