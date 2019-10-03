Easy-To-Do Speed, Strength and Power Drills for Every Football Position

Every athlete has to start with the basics. Building size, increasing strength, and improving athletic performance all starts with specific drills. It’s essential to build a foundation first so players can fluidly and effectively absorb forces that enhance one’s explosiveness and agility.

In football, a player should have the endurance for raw collisions, cutting ability, explosive hips, sheer speed, and agility to move either in acceleration and deceleration. What are the specific drills to achieve all of them? We'll get there later. Before anything else, we should have a quick briefing about football positions and their works in a game.

Centre Defense

The centre defenders, who are known as the backbone of the team, should be able to hold off and withstand the other team’s strikers. People in this position should have to primarily counterattack the opposing team’s forward’s fast bursts of diagonal runs. Hence, a central defender should have a tremendous amount of speed, strength, and power.

Outside Defense

The outside defence is one of the football positions that is physically demanding during a game. The position requires the defenders to react quickly to defend their goalkeeper. The defenders in this position have to:

prevent the opposing team’s strikers and outside midfielders

run up the field whenever in possession

get numbers forward

Outside Midfield

Outside midfield requires almost the same skills as in outside defence position. Outside midfielders should repeatedly sprint without fatigue throughout the whole game. What they need to do is to:

Run for the majority of the game

Get off crosses

Take on defenders

Urgently push the ball forward

What’s more, to be able to get off crosses, they tend to run up and down the sideline. That’s why midfielders have to be the most conditioned and fastest players. Midfielders are recommended to undergo single-leg strength and power training to avoid the risks of injury, considering the physical demands needed.

Center Midfield

If you’re in the centre midfield position, there’s a need for you to have reactive agility, incredible speed, and versatile strength and power. As your position is considered as the nucleus of the team, your members expect you to do a couple of things, which includes:

Dribbling in tight spaces

Rapidly turning to change the point of attack

Taking space at a speed

As you notice, this position requires a person to be able to be flexible in all planes of motion. Hence, it’s referred to as the ‘technical position.’ They should undergo physical components training that enhances their lateral and transverse agility, as well as manoeuvring skills.

Forwards

Forwards are the ones who are responsible for finishing and achieving the big scoring chances in a game. Also, they’re the closest ones to the opposing team’s goal. Most fast forward in any football match is exhilarating to see because of a possible explode by an opponent.

What forwards specifically do is:

Protect the ball

Hold off defenders when under pressure

Explode powerfully into space

Run through defensive lines

Sprint at distance speed and be unstoppable for one-on-one battles

Speed, Strength and Power Drills

Speed

Firstly, you should know everything that goes into sprinting so you can move faster. There are factors you keep in mind: build your strength, improve your flexibility, and train with resistance. To do so, here are three examples of speed drills:

Triangle drill

Goal: be adept at moving in one direction to another

Steps:

Prepare three cones and form it to a triangle at 10x10x10 yards Sprint counterclockwise around the triangle for two times Rest for 2-5 minutes Repeat step number 2 but in the opposite direction, clockwise

Jump rope drill

Goal: improve footwork and conditioning

Practice combining it with different moves like:

High Knee Jogging Lateral Hopping Split-Stance Leg Jumps

Resisted running drill

Goal: increase speed when cutting and turning

Steps:

Stand with the band around your waist and don’t let it pull you off balance

Practice combining it with different moves like:

Stationary Running Dynamic Bounding 4-Way Hopping

Strength

One of the essential abilities in football is to have core strength. It allows players to move fast, change direction, and win tackles. Every core muscle is necessary for every player as it’s the area where endurance is established. Not only that, but it also impacts other abilities like coordination, power, and injury prevention.

Is there a need to always lift barbells to increase strength?

If you’re aiming to gain muscle as soon as possible, you have to lift loads. However, before lifting heavy weights, again, you need to form a foundation. Start with light lifting and strength drills. Then, you can do more intense training with the best Rogue power racks you can find or other equipment.

Here are basic strength drills you can do which are beneficial for specific positions but can also give advantages to the player as a whole:

Eccentric Single-Leg Deadlift (Outside Defense)

Bulgarian Split Squat (Outside Midfield)

Lunge Matrix (Center Midfield)

Split-Stance Deadlift (Forwards)

If you don’t have other equipment yet or you don’t feel like going to the gym today, you can do push-ups on foam rollers. What’s the difference? Push-ups on foam rollers have a difficulty that provides an unstable surface, which ab wheel doesn’t. It can also increase Serratus Anterior involvement. As a result, it will improve your overall shoulder function and health.

Power

Improve your power by integrating speed and strength training. For instance, you can perform a prowler power push, where we increase the weight of the prowler and move it as fast as we can.

Here are other power drills for your overall athletic performance, but can the best for every specific position:

Transverse Jumps (Outside Defense)

Power Step-Ups (Outside Midfield)

Lateral Bounding (Center Midfield)

Hex Bar Jumps (Forwards)

In these drills, we often use our body weight anywhere between 75-100%. During the days that you’re physically able, use 90-100% of your body weight. If you’re in the mood of dragging a little, you can drop the load to 75-85%.



