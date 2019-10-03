Manchester United’s scoring woes continued tonight with another poor result and performance in the 0-0 draw with AZ Alkmaar.
The Red Devils failed to even get a shot on target in the entire match, and could really have done with a little more inspiration in attack.
Bruno Fernandes would surely have done the trick, it’s just a shame United scouts were unconvinced by him, as reported by the Mail.
Here’s his goal for Sporting Lisbon tonight…
Sporting have scored 16 goals this season…
75% of them have been scored or assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Not good enough for United apparently ????? pic.twitter.com/R6edarzXWM
— The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) October 3, 2019
Another United target on the mark was Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
The Serbia international was linked with MUFC by Marca and others in the summer, and it looks again like failing to sign him is something they’ll live to regret…
GOAL SERGEJ MILINKOVIC-SAVIC! ?pic.twitter.com/qilhE0bya1
— 21 (@WorldMilinkovic) October 3, 2019