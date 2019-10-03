Barcelona have been handed a timely boost ahead of their clash vs Sevilla this weekend, after it was reported that Ansu Fati should be available for the match.

Fati has been a shining star in Barca’s side so far this year despite being just 16 years old, and now, it seems like he could be given the chance to shine even further this weekend.

As per Sport, although the teenager hasn’t been given the medical green light yet, Fati is still available for selection ahead of the Blaugrana’s tie against Sevilla at the Nou Camp.

The youngster has sat out his side’s last two games against Getafe and Inter Milan in La Liga and the Champions League respectively due to injury, however now, it seems like he’s recovered from that and is available for this Sunday’s game against Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Barca’s game against Sevilla is definitely going to be a tricky one, as Lopetegui’s men have started this season in fine style.

The Seville-based side currently level on points with Barca in La Liga, with just goal difference separating the two sides at this point.

Given this, Barca will need all of their best players available for Sunday’s match, as they look to make it four wins in a row in all competitions following their 2-1 victory against Inter Milan last night.

Will Fati be called upon by Ernesto Valverde for Sunday’s game? Looks like only time will tell…