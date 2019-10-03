Harry Kane basically told he needs to seal transfer away from Tottenham

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has basically been advised to leave for a bigger club by Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand.

The pundit analysed Kane’s situation after Tottenham’s heavy defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League this week and expressed his view that Spurs have got worse in recent times.

Kane, meanwhile, remains a world class centre-forward who could surely shine for most top clubs in Europe, and Ferdinand believes he has a decision to make.

The former England international explained how he came to a similar situation in his career when he was at Leeds but decided he’d be better off fulfilling his ambitions with a move to Manchester United.

While Ferdinand did not name any specific club Kane should be aiming to join, it does seem pretty clear from his quotes in the Metro that he thinks the 26-year-old should be aiming to make the switch to a bigger team in the near future.

He told BT Sport: “What are you in the game for? Are you in the game to be a one-club man or to win trophies? Do Spurs look like a team capable of winning trophies? I don’t think so.

“They were a better team a couple of years ago. Leeds is a similar example, I was maybe a year or two younger than Harry but I was in a team at a Champions League semi-final, nearly won the league.

“But I thought I had a better chance elsewhere and I had the opportunity to go.

“I made a very quick decision to go and win trophies.

“Harry Kane is probably thinking about it and having those same questions. They need answering soon.

“He’s 26 and you only have a small window of opportunity, they come and go very quickly.”