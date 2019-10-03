Newcastle Utd are reportedly bracing themselves for a bid from Man Utd for midfielder Sean Longstaff in January worth £40m.

The talented youngster was targeted by the Red Devils this past summer as per widespread speculation, but evidently a move didn’t materialise.

However, as noted by The Chronicle, it’s claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could try again in the New Year to bolster his midfield options, and Longstaff could be the subject of a £40m offer.

The 21-year-old has impressed for the most part at senior level when given the chance, but it appears as though his form to start this season has some Newcastle fans questioning whether or not they should keep him or cash in now while they have the opportunity.

£40m is a lot of money given his inexperience and he has yet to prove he can deliver at the highest level on a consistent basis, and so with that in mind, Newcastle could potentially be tempted to accept while they can and reinvest that money to bolster Steve Bruce’s squad with more established individuals.

Based on the reaction from these fans below, that certainly seems to be the preferred option although naturally many will surely disagree and will want to keep Longstaff on Tyneside to see if he can fulfil his potential with the Magpies having come through the youth system.

? Reports claim that #MUFC are eyeing up another bid for Sean Longstaff And for just £40m! https://t.co/CV2Vuz7umj — The Chronicle (@ChronicleNUFC) October 2, 2019

Take it please — Mr Henry ?? (@HENRYD8TH) October 2, 2019

I’d sell right now — B 2.0 (@JMAG1892_2) October 2, 2019

Snap their hands off — David Heppell (@DavidHeppell10) October 2, 2019

Lol we shall see if they still think the same after the next game lol — Chris griffiths (@Stretchboi) October 2, 2019

Have him he’s pony — AJ Dixon (@ajdixon1992) October 2, 2019

Take it. He’s not worth 4m!!!! — Alex Veitch (@AlexVeitch7) October 2, 2019

He’s losing value under Bruce by the game. ? — Dell ? (3-1) (@agbnufc) October 2, 2019