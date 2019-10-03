Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Jesse Lingard is a doubt for Man United’s clash against Newcastle on the weekend after he picked up an injury against AZ Alkmaar tonight.

United succumbed to a drab 0-0 draw with Alkmaar in Holland tonight, as the Red Devils went joint-top of their Europa League group.

During the game, Lingard was forced off after he seemed to pick up an injury, with Solskjaer confirming after the match that the England international is a doubt for their clash vs the Magpies at the weekend.

As per the Mirror, Solskjaer commented on Lingard after the game this evening, stating that “I think he felt his hamstring a little bit. I don’t think it’s too bad. He probably won’t be fit for Newcastle [on Sunday] but he should be ready for Liverpool.”

Given how poorly Lingard has been playing as of late, this news may be a small blessing in disguise for United, as it may lead to Solskjaer playing the likes of Angel Gomes against Steve Bruce’s side.

Should Lingard end up sitting out United’s match this weekend, stars like Chong or Gomes could very well be called upon by Solskjaer to start, giving them the potential chance to shine in the process.

Will Lingard end up beating the clock and get himself fit for United vs Newcastle this Sunday? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see…