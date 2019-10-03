‘He should be sacked for that’ – Some Man United fans turn on Solskjaer as he states Red Devils should’ve won vs AZ Alkmaar

A selection of Man United fans seemed to turn on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this evening, after the Norwegian claimed his side should’ve beaten AZ Alkmaar despite them not having a shot on target.

United succumbed to a boring 0-0 draw against their Dutch opponents tonight, as they went joint-top of their Europa League group.

The Red Devils looked particularly poor during the match, as they failed to register a shot on target in the Europa League for the first time in the club’s history.

0 – Manchester United have failed to have a shot on target in a UEFA Europa League game for the first time in their history (25 games). Blunt. pic.twitter.com/f3ADg6Qow6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 3, 2019

Following the match, Solskjaer stated that he thought his side deserved to win despite them failing to test Alkmaar’s ‘keeper even once, something that has caused uproar with United fans.

Solskjaer: It’s a good point against a very good, difficult side. It should have been a win #mufc — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) October 3, 2019

After the revelation from Solskjaer, United fans flocked to Twitter to hammer the Norwegian for his statement, with some even calling for him to be sacked!

We don’t think Ole should be given the boot just yet, however for him to say United deserved to win tonight is a bit of an on odd one to say the least…

“A good point”??? Sack this clown immediately! — Glazernomics (@Glazernomics) October 3, 2019

This is worse than moyes era — Nandan (@matt_damels) October 3, 2019

Can't believe he's MUFC manager. — Vorapone (@vorapone) October 3, 2019

He should be sacked just for that! Moyes 2.0 #deluded — Azaad (@AazMedia) October 3, 2019

Ole should just be the PRO of United. This guy won’t lead us anywhere? #OleOut — ADa_bwoy (@TsiateyTOtimeh) October 3, 2019