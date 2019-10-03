Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Brandon Williams’ form for Man United’s reserves this year is the reason he’s been handed a start against AZ Alkmaar today.

United take on the Dutch side this evening, as they look to make it two wins out of two in their Europa League group following their win against Astana two weeks ago.

For the match, Solskjaer has opted to hand starts to a number of youth stars, including Gomes, Greenwood, and defender Brandon Williams.

Ahead of the game, the Norwegian has revealed his reasons for handing Williams his first team debut for tonight’s game via the club’s official Twitter account.

As per Man United on Twitter, Solskjaer spoke about Williams, stating “It’s well deserved. He’s been fantastic all season in the Reserves and, when he’s come up playing with the first team, he’s not looked out of place for one day”.

The opportunity Brandon Williams has been working towards ? Ole: "It’s well deserved. He’s been fantastic all season in the Reserves and, when he’s come up playing with the first team, he’s not looked out of place for one day."#MUFC #UEL https://t.co/ecdnmyNeOn pic.twitter.com/Cqz5P8ka0y — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 3, 2019

All eyes will definitely be on the 18-year-old for tonight’s game, as the Red Devils travel to Holland to take on their Eredivise opponents in the Netherlands.

Stars like Williams and Gomes will be looking to impress Solskjaer and Co tonight, as they look to further cement their places in United’s first team with their displays against Alkmaar.