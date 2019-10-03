Liverpool fans have called for their club to sign RB Salzburg ace Takumi Minamino following their 4-3 win over RB Salzburg in the Champions League yesterday.

The Reds had to rely on a strike from Mohamed Salah in the second half to secure the win over their Austrian opponents yesterday, after the club bottled a 3-0 lead.

Having been 3-0 up thanks to goals from Salah, Mane and Robertson, the Reds were pegged back three times by their opponents, a Minamino, Haaland and Hee-chan all bagged to draw their side level at Anfield.

It was a solid performance from the home side, however they were still given one or two causes for concern, especially seeing as they conceded three times to a team they should probably be beating comfortably.

Following the match, Reds fans seemed to be impressed with Minamino’s display, with some even taking to Twitter to call for the Merseyside club to sign him in the upcoming transfer windows.

The 24-year-old Japanese star has been in great form so far this season, bagging six goals and eight assists in all competitions, a fine return for a player who normally plays on the wing.

Given his display yesterday, we wouldn’t be entirely surprised if a few sides went in for the forward in January, something these Liverpool fans want to see their side do if these tweets are anything to go off…

@LFC Just sign Minamino this upcoming transfer in January. He is class. — ? (@ignoranthothead) October 3, 2019

@LFC SIGN MINAMINO PLEASE. — Malome wa AMG (@SfarzoRtee) October 3, 2019

Hwang & Minamino. We should sign this players asap. Especially Minamino, he's Firmino's type player. — ??? (@Youwiich) October 3, 2019

Can Klopp sign Minamino please and replace him with Henderson? I love our lineup but from a non biased view, Henderson is absolute shite. Not asking Minamino to be a starter player, but send a contact his way please — Dil (@LehmannFPS) October 3, 2019

Hi @LFC, Can you sign Takumi Minamino this upcoming transfer in January? Sincerely,

Us. pic.twitter.com/eumwR5ntpn — GD (@AlepHazwan) October 3, 2019