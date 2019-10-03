Leicester City star James Maddison is reportedly hopeful that he will be able to recover from an ankle injury and feature against Liverpool this weekend.

The 22-year-old missed his side’s win over Newcastle Utd last weekend due to the injury blow, although the Foxes didn’t particularly miss his presence given they secured a 5-0 win.

However, given he has bagged two goals and two assists in seven appearances so far this season, his influence and creative quality is a pivotal part of Leicester’s play and early success.

Brendan Rodgers takes his side to Anfield this Saturday, and he’ll be hoping that he has his star man back in contention to face the Reds.

As noted by The Times, the 22-year-old is said to be hopeful that he will feature against Liverpool this weekend and that in turn could ensure that he proves his fitness to England boss Gareth Southgate to warrant a spot in his squad for the upcoming international break.

For Leicester, his availability this weekend will be the most important issue at hand, and they’ll hope that if Maddison is called up by England, that he’ll avoid aggravating the problem while on international duty.

The Foxes face Southampton and Crystal Palace in the Premier League and Burton Albion in the League Cup in their first three games after the break, and given they sit in third place in the standings and remain on course for silverware, they’ll hope to be at full strength to continue what has been a hugely impressive start to the campaign.

That will be a blow for Liverpool though if he is passed fit to feature on Merseyside on Saturday, as that will be another key threat that Jurgen Klopp will have to address and try to nullify to ensure his side get the desired result.