Liverpool will reportedly not be in a green away kit next season as initially expected, but more of a turquoise strip instead.

FootyHeadlines recently claimed the Reds would be moving to a somewhat experimental green design under Nike for the 2020/21 season, but they’ve now provided an update stating that is not the case.

They weren’t far off, however, with FootyHeadlines today reporting that Liverpool instead look set to be in turquoise away from home next season, in a design similar to some they’ve had in the past.

They don’t currently have pictures of any specific kit designs, but claim they’ve had confirmation of the colour, which is nice looking minty green-blue.

This sort of shade has also been seen on recent Arsenal and Real Madrid away kits, and could undoubtedly be a good look for LFC.

The Merseyside giants are one of the more experimental Premier League clubs when it comes to change of kits, with the team going through change strips in black, white, grey, purple, orange and yellow in recent times.