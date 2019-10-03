Man United succumbed to a boring 0-0 draw away at AZ Alkmaar tonight, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side continued their horrid form away from home.

Following their 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Monday, the Red Devils were looking to get back to winning ways in Holland this evening, however it didn’t end up going to plan.

United could only draw 0-0 with their Dutch opponents in a match that saw them start a number of the club’s promising academy products such as Greenwood, Gomes and Williams.

Alas, these youngsters couldn’t help Solskjaer’s side overcome Alkmaar, as they drew 0-0 to go level on points with Partizan Belgrade at the top of their Europa League group.

Going forward, United looked woeful, with Greenwood, James and the like failing to cause any problems to the Alkmaar defence whatsoever.

The Red Devils were so poor, they even failed to register a shot on target during the match, something that saw them break an unwanted club record in the process.

As per Opta, tonight was the first night in Man United’s history that the club have failed to have at least one shot on target in a Europa League game.

0 – Manchester United have failed to have a shot on target in a UEFA Europa League game for the first time in their history (25 games). Blunt. pic.twitter.com/f3ADg6Qow6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 3, 2019

If United are to be successful in this competition, they’re going to have to buck their ideas up, as winning it could be their only viable route back into the Champions League, especially when you consider their form in the Premier League…