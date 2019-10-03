Manchester United are reportedly confident they could be able to agree a deal with Tottenham for the transfer of Christian Eriksen in January.

The Denmark international has been one of the finest creative midfield players in Europe in recent seasons and would no doubt make a fine addition for this struggling Red Devils side.

Eriksen is also nearing the end of his contract at Tottenham, meaning the club may be under pressure to sell him for a cut-price fee in January to avoid losing him on a free in the summer.

According to the Metro, this has led Man Utd to being confident in reviving their interest in Eriksen, who could see his previous £70million asking price halved.

If United could bring in a player of Eriksen’s calibre for just £35m it would be superb business and could have a major impact on their fortunes.

This is another worrying piece of news for Spurs, however, who have endured a tough start to the season and who could really do without losing one of their best players to a rival.

MUFC signed Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire in the summer but the Metro claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should get more to spend after a tricky start to the 2019/20 season.