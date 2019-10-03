Manchester United’s line up to take on AZ Alkmaar tonight has been confirmed, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is getting flak on Twitter for two selections in particular.

Loads of Red Devils fans are seemingly unhappy with Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata both starting in this Europa League tie, with both looking past their best and failing to shine for some time now.

United have named a makeshift XI for this game as they clearly don’t seem set to make the Europa League a priority this season, with a number of youngsters selected by Solskjaer tonight.

Brandon Williams makes his full debut at left-back, while Mason Greenwood gets another opportunity up front.

Still, it’s not that that’s bothering Man Utd fans, it would seem, with many simply dismayed to see Matic and Mata continuing to get chances despite struggling to make an impact for so long now.

Here’s some reaction to the team news ahead of this evening’s game…

Matic and mata kinda giving me bad vibes, apart from that line ups look decent https://t.co/7ch4D5zrg3 — M L (@_ML_94) October 3, 2019

Other than Mati? & Mata, I like it. ? — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) October 3, 2019

That's a pretty good lineup… Until you see Mata and Matic starting at the same time. You can get away with one playing but not both together. Greenwood, Williams, Gomes and Dalot all starting though, fair play to Ole. — Matthew McFadyen (@_maffoo) October 3, 2019

