Menu

Manchester United XI vs AZ Alkmaar confirmed and loads of fans are unhappy with two Solskjaer decisions

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United’s line up to take on AZ Alkmaar tonight has been confirmed, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is getting flak on Twitter for two selections in particular.

Loads of Red Devils fans are seemingly unhappy with Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata both starting in this Europa League tie, with both looking past their best and failing to shine for some time now.

MORE: Liverpool given edge over Manchester United in race for £25million transfer

United have named a makeshift XI for this game as they clearly don’t seem set to make the Europa League a priority this season, with a number of youngsters selected by Solskjaer tonight.

Brandon Williams makes his full debut at left-back, while Mason Greenwood gets another opportunity up front.

More Stories / Latest News

Still, it’s not that that’s bothering Man Utd fans, it would seem, with many simply dismayed to see Matic and Mata continuing to get chances despite struggling to make an impact for so long now.

Here’s some reaction to the team news ahead of this evening’s game…

More Stories Angel Gomes Axel Tuanzebe brandon williams Daniel James David de Gea Diogo Dalot Fred Harry Maguire Jesse Lingard Juan Mata Marcos Rojo Marcus Rashford Mason Greenwood Nemanja Matic Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Scott McTominay Sergio Romero Tahith Chong Victor Lindelof