Manchester United defender Harry Maguire did not impress fans with his mentality in a tweet following tonight’s 0-0 draw with AZ Alkmaar.

The Red Devils were far from at their best away to the Eredivisie side, failing to manage a single shot on target in the entire match.

United have had a number of poor results and poor performances so far this season, with the team failing to win an away game in all competitions since their 3-1 comeback at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League back in March.

So it’s fair to say this tweet from Maguire misjudged the mood of the United fans…

A point away from home. Thanks for the support. See you Sunday @ManUtd #MUFC ????? — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) October 3, 2019

The England international joined United from Leicester City this summer, but perhaps needs to realise quite how different the expectations are at Old Trafford.

It’s clear these Man Utd fans don’t share Maguire’s view that this a point away from home is anything to be satisfied with in this case.

Here are some of the responses slamming the centre-back’s mentality…

This is not Leicester Harry , a point away from home in Europa League is not good enough for man utd ? — #RCB_14 (@RCB_14) October 3, 2019

This ain't it Harry mate — Zach™? (@mufczach) October 3, 2019

DaFaq Harry? In before people come here to comment "How the mighty have fallen" — ?™ (@TheFergusonCode) October 3, 2019

How embarrassing — Ameeksha ? (@ameeksha) October 3, 2019

World class mentality?? — Azhar Iqbal (ET) (@Suhxyll99) October 3, 2019

Get back to Hull City with this mentality pal Hope this helps — Mike (@MikeLUHGszn) October 3, 2019

Should’ve stayed at lestah pal — EP. (@Anderlievable_) October 3, 2019

Love you mate, but please don’t pretend that was acceptable. — ?? (@AlexLUHS) October 3, 2019