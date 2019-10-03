Man United are going to have to wait until the summer if they want to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Massimiliano Allegri, as the Italian is keen to wait until the end of season before returning to management.

The Guardian reported recently that the former Juventus and AC Milan boss is keen to take over from the Norwegian at Old Trafford, with the Italian even learning English ahead of a potential move.

However now, it seems like the Red Devils will have to wait until the summer before replacing the Norwegian with Allegri, if they even decide to go through with it that is!

As per the Sun, Allegri is looking to wait until the summer before taking up his next job in football, with the 52-year-old preferring to do that rather than take up a job mid-way through the season.

Given how they’ve performed so far this year, the idea of United sacking Solskjaer at some point during this season doesn’t seem too farfetched.

The Red Devils currently lie in 10th place in the Premier League, having won just two of their opening seven fixtures in the competition.

This has lead to talk of Solskjaer, who was appointed on a permanent basis last season, being relieved of his duties at Old Trafford in the near future.

And should this happen, it seems like the club are going to have to bide their time if it’s Allegri they’d want to be his replacement…

Allegri is one of the most experienced coaches around, having won Serie A a whopping six times with both Juventus and AC Milan during his career.

He’d be a great fit at Old Trafford, all that remains to be seen now is whether he ends up replacing Solskjaer in the near future…