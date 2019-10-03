Man United been have dealt a big worry ahead of their clash vs Liverpool in just under three weeks time, after France manager Didier Deschamps confirmed Paul Pogba will be out for three weeks due to injury.

The Frenchman played in the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday, however he seemed to pick up a problem during the match, as he played no part in their 0-0 draw vs AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League tonight.

And following these words from Deschamps, it seems like the French international could be out for United’s key clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford later this month.

As per Goal, when speaking about Pogba’s injury, Deschamps stated “It’s a new worry with his ankle. He played in the [Carabao] Cup, he played again on Monday against Arsenal. He again has a problem that’s going to keep him out of action for three weeks.”

Given that United face Jurgen Klopp’s side in 17 days time, it seems like Pogba is facing a major race against time in order to recover from this injury and get himself fit for the match.

Pogba is one of United’s best players, and it’d be a huge blow for Solskjaer and Co if the midfielder was made to sit out his side’s clash vs the Reds on the 20th due to this injury.

And given Deschamps’ words here, it seems like that’s going to be case…