Video: Diogo Dalot gives excuse for poor Manchester United performance vs AZ Alkmaar

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot used the artificial pitch as an excuse for the team’s poor performance at AZ Alkmaar.

Speaking in the video clip below, the Portuguese youngster admits a club like Man Utd shouldn’t be blaming results on issues like this, though he does stress that it made things harder.

United could only manage a 0-0 draw and rarely looked capable of grabbing a winner, and Dalot stressed that this affected their game.

We’re not sure MUFC fans will be too impressed with this attitude, with Dalot also saying it was a decent point for the Red Devils – hardly the kind of ambition needed from a club who’ll want to be back in the Champions League against tougher opponents in the near future.