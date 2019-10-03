Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on young left-back Brandon Williams as he made his full debut for the club against AZ Alkmaar.

The Red Devils did not have the best night in the Europa League, with Solskjaer’s side coming away with just a 0-0 draw and failing to muster up a single shot on target in the entire game.

This is far from good enough from a club of Man Utd’s size, though their manager did at least find one positive afterwards.

As quoted by the Metro, the Norwegian tactician was hugely impressed with how Williams played on his first start for United at senior level.

“Top class, absolutely top notch,” he said of Williams. “You won’t see a better full debut from a full back anywhere.

“The boy is just going to improve and improve. He’s got the right mentality. I’m very pleased for him.”

While MUFC fans will no doubt be excited to see another promising young player coming up through the club’s academy, it’s fair to say they’ll still be demanding much more from Solskjaer.

The former United striker is damaging his reputation from his playing days at Old Trafford with a hugely underwhelming spell as manager and it’s hard to imagine he’ll last much longer if results don’t improve fast.