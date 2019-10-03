Man Utd are reportedly tracking Leicester City star James Maddison as they prepare a swoop for him next summer to bolster their attack.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form to start the new Premier League campaign having bagged two goals and two assists in six outings.

With the creativity and goal threat that he has provided for the Foxes, it appears as though Maddison has attracted interest from elsewhere as the Daily Mail report that Man Utd are tracking his progress with a view of making their move next year.

It’s added that they could launch a huge £80m swoop for him next summer, although Jadon Sancho remains their top target and so if a move for the Borussia Dortmund ace doesn’t materialise, it could lead to the Red Devils stepping up their attempts to prise Maddison away from the King Power Stadium.

Those are two classy targets for Man Utd, and they would certainly fit the mould of what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to build at Old Trafford by bringing in young, hungry players to help form a long-term plan for success at the club.

Further, having allowed the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave this past summer, albeit the latter is on loan at Inter, Solskjaer has left himself with a lack of quality and depth in the final third this season it seems.

With that in mind, bringing in either Sancho or Maddison would address a key issue while they would also help complement the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial with a combination of creativity, pace and movement between them.