Man Utd have reportedly set their sights on talented Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard and could now join Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to sign him.

The 20-year-old has struggled to have the desired impact at the Bernabeu since his initial move to Spain in 2015, and has since been sent out on a string of loan deals to gain experience and playing time.

His latest switch to Real Sociedad appears to be having the desired effect, as he has bagged two goals and two assists in seven outings which in turn has sparked talk of potential interest from the Premier League.

According to The Sun, Man Utd are said to now be keeping tabs on the talented youngster, although, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are all said to be interested in the Norwegian starlet too and so the Red Devils will certainly face a battle for his signature.

It’s added that Odegaard could be prised away from Real Madrid for around £25m next summer, but the first key decision will be needed from the Spanish giants as to whether they will opt to cash in on the Norwegian ace or give him a chance to establish himself at senior level.

Given the calibre of the clubs said to be lining up a swoop for the starlet, it says a lot about how highly rated he is and so time will tell whether or not an exit is likely next summer, and if so, which option he would prefer to further his career.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer adopting a clear strategy of trusting young players and building with a long-term plan in mind, that could be an ideal place for Odegaard to fulfil his potential and gain a more immediate prominent role at Old Trafford.

However, the likes of Liverpool and City are certainly in a better position to compete for major trophies, and so that could be a key factor in his decision if an exit materialises.