Man Utd could reportedly be put off from signing West Ham star Declan Rice due to a whopping £80m price-tag put on him by the Hammers.

The 20-year-old has made impressive progress in recent times as he has established himself as a key figure for the Hammers while breaking into the England side too.

In turn, his stock has certainly risen and West Ham will now reportedly demand an eye-watering £80m fee to green light an exit for the Man Utd target, as per the Daily Star.

It’s suggested that could be enough to put the Red Devils off from pursuing Rice next year, and ultimately it’s difficult to question that decision as £80m is a huge fee for a player who has yet to show his ability to deliver at the highest level on a consistent basis.

While there is little doubt that Rice is a talented individual with big potential, such a fee would make it a huge risk to show that much faith in him and so it seems as though Man Utd will abandon that particular pursuit.

Nevertheless, it’s added that they could try and take advantage of Newcastle Utd’s poor start to the campaign as if it continues, it could lead to a possible exit for Sean Longstaff in January.

It’s suggested that while the Magpies demanded £55m this past summer, club chief Ed Woodward believes that they could now be pushed to sell for around £40m instead, and so time will tell if that’s a solution to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield.

United have also endured a poor start to the league campaign having picked up just nine points from their opening seven games, and that leaves them down in 10th place and already struggling to show signs that they can break back into the top four this year.