Manchester United may have pulled the wool over everyone’s eyes as reports are indicating that the Red Devils are planning a shock move for this striker.

According to TEAMtalk via Italian outlet Calciomercato, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as informed the club’s board to make a move for AC Milan star Krzysztof Piatek in the January transfer window.

It’s claimed that United’s apparent interest in the likes of Moussa Dembele, Duvan Zupata and Mario Mandzukic is actually a smokescreen that will pave the way for the Red Devils to bring Piatek to Old Trafford.

Calciomercato add that United will have to rival European giants Barcelona for the ace’s signature. It’s reported that the San Siro outfit aren’t keen on selling the star but could be swayed by a bid in the region of €40m (£35.6m) to €50m (£44.5m).

Piatek is currently stuck in a difficult patch of form, with just one goal from his last 12 appearances coming from open play. Despite this the ace’s record since moving to Italy is a stunning 32 goals in 48 games.

The Poland international has netted 82 times in his entire career, the ace hit stardom after his superb performances for Genoa following his move from Polish side Cracovia.

Milan signed the 24-year-old talisman in January transfer window for a fee reported to be €35m according to the Guardian.

United are in desperate need of bolstering their attack in January, the club’s decision to move on Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez without signing a replacement has come back to haunt them.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to make big moves if he’s to recover from a poor start to the season and challenge for a top four spot with the Old Trafford outfit.