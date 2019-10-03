Gabriel Martinelli sets new Arsenal record with incredible performance vs Standard Liege

Arsenal wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli has made history for the club tonight by becoming their youngest ever player to score two or more goals in a major European match.

The Brazilian forward has made a superb start to life at the Emirates Stadium, having also netted a brace in the recent 5-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.

Martinelli only joined Arsenal in the summer and has settled quickly despite being a teenager in a new country and new league.

Aged only 18 and 107 days, as the tweet below from Opta Joe says, Martinelli has now written himself into the Arsenal history books with this hugely impressive stat…

18 y & 107d – Gabriel Martinelli is the youngest player to net 2+ goals in a major European game for Arsenal. Star. #UEL pic.twitter.com/1RzV306AJO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 3, 2019

Gooners will be hoping Martinelli can continue to shine in this way, with this already looking like an exciting generation of young players coming through at the Emirates Stadium.

Joe Willock has also scored tonight and is another hugely promising member of Unai Emery’s squad, while the likes of Bukayo Saka and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have also shone in recent times.

Martinelli, however, arguably looks a cut above all those and this stat shows just how special his start in north London has been.