Liverpool reportedly have the edge over Manchester United in the running to seal the transfer of Real Madrid starlet Martin Odegaard in the near future.

The talented young Norway international is impressing on loan at Real Sociedad this season, but has struggled to break into the first-team at Real Madrid in recent times.

It makes sense that Odegaard could be on the move at the end of this season and Don Balon name Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal as being among his suitors.

The report explains, however, that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is not keen on doing business with United due to bad blood over the potential Paul Pogba transfer.

One imagines this puts Liverpool in a strong position, with the Reds looking far more likely to be challenging for major honours in the next few years than Arsenal, who will do well to even qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp has also done well at LFC to bring through talented young players and improve them, whereas many to recently join Arsenal have only gone backwards.

With United out of the running, Liverpool surely have a strong chance of winning the race for Odegaard, who the Sun claim could be on the move for a price tag of around £25million.