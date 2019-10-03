Liverpool look in the clear to beat Manchester United to the transfer of Real Madrid starlet Martin Odegaard after a huge development.

The 20-year-old is in fine form at the moment on loan at Real Sociedad, leading to some talk of him moving to the Premier League in the near future.

Man Utd have been strongly linked with Odegaard due to the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer connection, but it seems Liverpool have now moved ahead of their rivals in the race for his signature.

According to Spanish source Don Balon, Real Madrid don’t want to do business with United, giving Liverpool a huge boost to their hopes of signing the £25million-rated attacking midfielder.

It remains to be seen if the Reds can definitely get this deal done as Arsenal are also linked with Odegaard, but one imagines he’d surely pick a move to Anfield over the Emirates Stadium if those were his two choices.

United being out of the running should be great news for LFC, who could do with adding the Norway international to their list of attacking talents.

Jurgen Klopp could do with more depth up front and Odegaard could be a superb long-term signing for the club.