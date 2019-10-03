Real Madrid starlet Martin Odegaard has spoken out on his future amid transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Real Sociedad and has generally struggled to break into the Real Madrid first-team since he joined the club a few years ago.

Odegaard has long looked a real wonderkid and is now really starting to fulfil his potential after a bright start with Sociedad this season.

This has seen the Norway international attract rumoured interest from Premier League giants Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal, according to a report from the Sun.

Still, it seems Odegaard himself is not thinking about another move too soon as he’s keen for some stability in his career.

Speaking about his situation, Odegaard made it clear that he’s keen to spend two years on loan with Real Sociedad as he’s enjoying his time at the club and doesn’t want to be on the move yet again.

“My intention is to stay [at Sociedad] two years and I think that’s important for me, too,” he was quoted by the Metro.

“I have had two seasons in a row where I’ve changed teams. To have some stability is good [and] this is a great club and hopefully we can get European football for next season.”

This could be a blow for United and Arsenal in particular as they continue to struggle to live up to expectations, while Liverpool could also undoubtedly do with snapping up a young talent like this.

Odegaard has been a joy to watch this season and could surely strengthen any of these teams, but it seems they’ll have to wait a little longer to possibly sign him in the future.