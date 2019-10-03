Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly spoken with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba about a transfer to join him in Turin.

Pogba played for Juve between 2012 and 2016 and was a star player for the club before his move back to Man Utd ahead of the 2016/17 season.

The France international had initially been on the Red Devils’ books as a youngster, joining their academy all the way back in 2009, but his second stint with the club in their first-team has not gone at all smoothly.

This has led to regular talk of Pogba possibly leaving again, and the latest from Don Balon is that he could quit MUFC for Juventus for a second time.

The Spanish outlet states that Ronaldo has assured the 26-year-old he’d have a key role in Maurizio Sarri’s side and that he should reject all other offers that come his way.

It remains to be seen if United can be persuaded to sell such a big name, but the report from Don Balon suggests Pogba’s mind is made up.

If the two teams can strike a deal, it looks like that’s now the final obstacle before Pogba’s return to the Serie A giants.